Demolition of Lower Indian Residential School postponed

The Daillo Dina Council, located in the Lower Post district of northern British Columbia, has decided to postpone the demolition of the residential school that was scheduled to take place on June 21, Indigenous Peoples Day.

In a statement, the Dailo Dena Council said the health situation in Yukon was partly responsible for its decision. In fact, for several days now, the area has been experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. It is located mainly in the Whitehorse area.

The Lower Post is located a few kilometers from the border with Yukon.

The council says it had another reason to make the decision: the discovery Thursday morning of remains at a community construction site.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police claimed early in the evening that the remains found were of both animal and non-human origin, but In order to prepare for any eventuality, and to protect our members, we immediately decided to postpone the concert on Monday. We read the press release.

The council links this discovery to trauma and says that members of the community need time to recover from the fear it has caused.

British Columbia Prime Minister John Horgan, who was due to attend the Lower Post on June 21, responded to the announcement in a statement and said he respected the Dailo Dina community’s decision to prioritize his well-being.

To proceed along the path of reconciliation, we must acknowledge historical facts and their lasting effects on generations of Aboriginal families. Quote from:John Horgan, Prime Minister of C.-B.