Denis Shapovalov convinced in the first round of the Madrid Championship

Three days after he was knocked out in his first match at the Estoril Championship, 11-seed Shapovalov needed just 63 minutes to secure his ticket to the second round.

The 22-year-old Antaryan said I felt great on the field. I am only happy to achieve that first victory.

Shapovalov scored a slim 47% with his first balls, which didn’t stop him from making seven aces compared to two double faults and gaining 19 points from 21 after putting his first ball into play.

He made four breaks for serving against the World’s 37th player, two per group, on nine occasions.

Shapovalov wasted no time flaunting his intentions, leading 3-0 after breaking Lyovic’s serve in the second match.

Aside from the third match, where he saved three speed breaker points, the young Canadian player was never threatened on duty. He scored the second break in the sixth game before completing the opening set in less than 30 minutes.

The fight became tougher in the first half of the second half until Shapovalov scored another play break in the seventh game to take a 4-3 lead.

Shapovalov cemented the victory with his fourth break in the ninth game.

In the second round, Shapovalov will face Kazakh Alexander Public, who ousted Hungary, Marton Vosovic, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Quebecer Félix Auger-Aliassime is also co-starring and has to face Norwegian Casper Ruud in the first round.

Osaka surprise in the first round

Naomi Osaka was surprised in the second round on Sunday in Madrid against Czech Karolina Moshova, 20th in the WTA ranking, in three sets of 4-6, 6-3, 1-6.

Barely a month away from the French Open in Paris, Osaka has a lot of work to do, being less comfortable on mud than on hard surfaces.

Karolina Muchova raced out and fought back to the Japanese for a heat and a breather before Osaka found her rhythm. In the second set, Osaka was more impatient and agreed to work more on the stock exchange.

But in the deciding round, she lost a foothold, and Muchova did not miss her chance, winning 6-4 3-6 6-1 in 1 hour 49 minutes.

Muchova had 29 winning shots, two points behind Osaka, who won half of the points by breaking the eight in the match.

Naomi Osaka did not answer her in Madrid Photo: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill

This is the tenth victory for the 24-year-old Czech player who has just entered the top 20 in the world’s top 5 competitor.

Prior to this tournament, Naomi Osaka had not played on clay since February 2020 in the Fed Cup, which has since been renamed the Billie Jin King Cup since then. Then she was beaten by Sara Sorips on the Spanish land of La Manga.

Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski entered the doubles championship in Madrid, winning her first match.

(French News Agency)