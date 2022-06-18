dentsu Canada encourages diversity with Inklusive

Dental Canada It is believed that the best ideas are written by a group of talents. This is the belief that is at the coreinkIt is a project that has just been launched the teeth To elevate DEI initiatives and invite collaborations to work better together.

As part of DEI’s ongoing work led by Mariem ToureAnd the Vice President for Diversity, Equity & InclusionAnd the the teeth I realized there was a real challenge and to make real progress it was helpful to have an accurate disclosure of employee identity data. Even encouraged by HR, Dental Canada The participation rate was only 40%.

ink ink It arose from the idea that black ink contains all the colors of the spectrum, the color often used to write ideas in notebooks and Brainstorming agency. In cooperation with one of the ink manufacturers, the idea became a workshop where employees work the teeth Came in, learn about the process of making ink, and then search for items to contribute to the ink. The things people chose were meaningful pieces of their identity story, which were then charred and ground into the same ink.

ink ink Packaged in a gift box designed byWriting progress together. Includes branded fountain pen the teeth And a small bottle of ink ink. It also includes a personal message from Mariem Toure In a project that calls for participation and self-definition.

The release movie features close-up shots of the collaborative ink-making process captured by the directors Zack and Phil FromAndras. In the video we see the manufacturer of the ink, Jason Logan From Toronto Inc. And we hear a voice David Jodrault One of the four books of poetry.

ink It is the first project launched from Neverland, a workflow process created by Dental Canada To serve its customers in new and unexpected ways. With the intent to invite diverse artistic thinking early in the collaborative process by giving teams the opportunity to collaborate and reflect with practicing artists from different disciplines.