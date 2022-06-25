Design and technical sheet are clarified before launch

A new report from 52Audio has revealed the design of Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro 2, which is expected to be launched by the end of the year. Now we know more about all the new features of the next high-end wireless headphones from the manufacturer.

Our colleagues at 52audio say Apple’s next-generation AirPods Pro 2 will offer quite a few feature updates, including USB-C support, The ability to detect your heart rate and even act as a hearing aid. We should also be entitled to a Updated H1 Processorwhich can offer performance and increase independence. And they are expected to be Compatible with LC3 codec supported by Bluetooth 5.2. This codec provides better audio streaming quality with less power.

The headphones will also be equipped with fBetter find my job. A microphone helps people with hearing impairments in the same way as a hearing aid, by amplifying external sounds. Finally, the headphones may also be able to take your temperature, but 52audio was unable to confirm this information.

We know all about the design of Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro 2

It has been several months since reports indicated that Next AirPods Pro 2 will benefit from a new design. However, other more recent information announced that The new generation would have finally kept the same design as the current AirPods Pro. So we will have Headphones with two small rods are always entitled torather than the unparalleled earbuds like some of its competitors.

As can be seen from the pictures, AirPods Pro 2 will finally get a USB-C port, ditching Apple’s own Lightning port. This would therefore confirm a recent report by Ming Chi Kuo, Who predicted that other devices like AirPods would soon switch to USB-C.

There are also several holes in the case, behind which we will likely find a speaker. Imagine that this one can Play a beep when using Find My to locate a lost case.

source : 52 votes