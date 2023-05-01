Direct Energy Regulated Services Login: Guide for Alberta Customers

Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) is a leading energy provider in Alberta, offering regulated electricity and natural gas services to customers within the province. With the online login portal, customers can easily access their accounts, manage their services, and stay informed about their energy consumption. This article will provide a detailed guide on using the Direct Energy Regulated Services login portal, helping Alberta customers efficiently manage their energy needs.

Direct Energy Regulated Services Login

Accessing the Login Portal

To access the Direct Energy Regulated Services login portal, visit the DERS website at https://www.directenergyregulatedservices.com/. On the homepage, click on the “Login/Register” button located in the top right corner.

Logging In

If you already have a DERS account, enter your email address and password in the respective fields, then click on the “Login” button. If you have forgotten your password, click on the “Forgot Password?” link to reset it.

Registering a New Account

If you are a new customer or have not yet registered for online access, click on the “Register Now” button located below the login fields. You will be directed to a registration page where you will need to provide the following information:

Account number (found on your bill)

Postal code

Email address

Password

Once you have entered the required information, click on the “Register” button to create your online account.

Navigating the Dashboard

After logging in, you will be directed to your account dashboard. From here, you can access various features and manage your DERS account, such as:

View and pay bills

Review account balance and payment history

Monitor energy consumption

Update personal information

Manage communication preferences

Making Payments

To make a payment, click on the “Pay Bill” option in the dashboard menu. You will be presented with several payment options, including one-time payments, pre-authorized payments, and equal monthly payments. Choose your preferred payment method and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transaction.

Monitoring Energy Consumption

The DERS login portal allows customers to monitor their energy consumption and identify trends or potential savings opportunities. To access your consumption data, click on the “Usage” tab in the dashboard menu. Here, you can view your historical usage data, compare consumption across different periods, and analyze your energy habits.

Updating Personal Information

To update your personal information, such as your mailing address, phone number, or email address, click on the “My Profile” tab in the dashboard menu. Make the necessary changes and click on the “Save” button to update your information.

Managing Communication Preferences

DERS allows customers to customize their communication preferences, including receiving paperless billing, promotional offers, and important notifications. To manage your communication preferences, click on the “Communication Preferences” tab in the dashboard menu and adjust your settings accordingly.

Conclusion

The Direct Energy Regulated Services login portal offers Alberta customers a convenient and efficient way to manage their energy accounts. By following the steps outlined in this guide, customers can quickly access their accounts, make payments, monitor consumption, and update their information. With a user-friendly interface and helpful features, the DERS login portal is an essential tool for Alberta residents looking to stay informed about their energy needs.