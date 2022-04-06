Discovering an unusual planet

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope recently photographed protoplanet which was formed by a ‘An intense and violent process’. This discovery supports a long-disputed theory about the formation of planets like Jupiter, called Disk instability.

This new planet will be born in protoplanetary disk It has a distinctive spiral structure orbiting a young star about two million years old. This new planet is called AB Aurigae b would be nine times the mass of Jupiter. It orbits its host star at an impressive distance of 13.13 billion kilometers.

Better understanding of the formation of AB Aurigae B

According to scientists, this planet formed at a great distance due to disc instability. However, this idea will contradict expectations about the formation of planets known to date. Use the scientists Space Telescope Imaging Spectrometer With Near Infrared Camera And Multi-Object Spectrophotometer, both of Hubble’s instruments, to better analyze the composition of the planet. They compared this data with that of SCExAO, an advanced planetary imaging instrument installed on the Japanese Subaru Telescope.

Hubble’s longevity allowed researchers to do so Measurement of the orbit of the protoplanet. Study principal investigator Thayne Currie had suspicions that AB Aurigae b was a planet. Data collected from Hubble and images from Subaru changed his mind.

Interpreting this system is very difficult. This is one of the reasons we need the Hubble Telescope for this project – a clean image to better separate the light from the disk and any planets. » Thai korean

Hubble played an important role in this analysis

This movement cannot be detected in a year or two. Using Hubble and data provided by Subaru, over the course of 13 years, The Orbital motion can be detected. According to Olivier Guyon, of the University of Arizona (Tucson) and the Subaru Telescope (Hawaii), We owe this result to Earth and space observations.

The various stages of formation can be examined through archival notes from Hubble. AB Aurigae b can be observed at multiple wavelengths and a picture knit appeared.

This discovery is strong evidence that some gas giant planets can form through the mechanism of disk instability. In the end, it’s gravity that matters because the remnants of the star-forming process will eventually be held together by gravity to form planets somehow. » Alan Boss

source: Technical Explorer