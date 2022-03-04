“Discrimination against women” | Canada must change Indian law, UN panel demands

(Montreal) A UN panel on Thursday called on Canada to “fully address” gender-based discrimination in its country Indian law That still affects tens of thousands of descendants of Aboriginal women.

Relations between the Canadian state and the indigenous peoples, known as “First Nations”, are determined by Indian lawan 1876 text that significantly created hundreds of reserves in the country.

Prior to 1985, the law “contained provisions that expressly discriminate against Indigenous women that deny them their status if they marry non-indigenous men,” the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Indigenous Peoples explained. Women (Cedaw), a body of independent experts.

However, you must be considered Aboriginal in order to have the right to certain services and assistance, but also to have the possibility to live on Aboriginal lands, and the right to hunt and fish in traditional lands.

“Despite numerous legal challenges, Canada has been gradually changing discriminatory provisions rather than ending discrimination entirely,” Cedaw said.

“The whole problem stems from a lack of respect for the fundamental right of indigenous peoples to self-identification,” said Corinne Dettmer, a member of the committee.

in Canada , Indian law It is heavily criticized by some indigenous people who consider it outdated and racist and want to abolish it.

Discrimination suffered by Aboriginal people is at the center of much debate within Canadian society, particularly since hundreds of graves were discovered in May on the site of a former Aboriginal boarding school.

Since May, about 1,500 unmarked children’s graves have been found on the sites of these schools, and numerous searches are being conducted across the country – between 4,000 and 6,000 students are said to have disappeared, according to the authorities.

between the end of the nineteenthAnd the In the 1980s, about 150,000 Indigenous children were forcibly recruited into more than 130 boarding schools across the country where they were cut off from their families, language, and culture.

In 2015, a national commission of inquiry described the system as a “cultural genocide.”