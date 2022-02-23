Diversity is at the heart of the Diamond program this spring

For Director of Programming Vivian Paradis, this new season is long overdue. Several works to be rendered had been in his sight for a while, but had to be put on ice due to the uncertainty associated with the epidemic. There are many projects we have been following for a long time as you say.

The season will start with the show playing in Tom is waiting Musical Artists Group Men’s Orchestra Orchestra March 31 to April 2. Formed in Quebec in 2002, it will finally be able to celebrate its twentieth birthday in the company of the public, with a show that has presented it all over the world. playing in Tom is waiting Highlights the compositions of the American musician Tom is waiting help ‘ Found things and invented tools come alive in the heart of the Vivantes tableau .

The Men’s Orchestra is resuming “The Tom Waits Play” to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Photo: Mark Piot

They are great musicians, but also great performers. […] It is my pleasure to attend. I think there will be a lot of spectators who might have seen a few years ago and who will come to watch it confirms Vivian Paradis.

April 7-9, Machine de Cirque will return at the Hydro-Québec Hall with the show light ghost : Between autumn and flight. The band was scheduled to perform last fall, but had to postpone performances due to an artist’s injury.

Maxim Laurin and Ugo Dariod play a duo on “Ghost Light: Between Fall and Escape.” Photo: Circus Machine / Emmanuel Borrell See also The ouster of Peru’s president sparked a wave of youth-led protests

back The dark side of the moon

Actor Yves Jacques will return to the stage to once again perform the classic work of Robert Lepage and Ex Machina The dark side of the moonwhich celebrated its twentieth anniversary in 2020.

The play, which tells of the stormy relationship between two brothers with very different ambitions set against the backdrop of the 1960s Russian-American space race, will run from April 15-30, 2022.

A place for cultural diversity

Andromak Sa a! » Presented by Théâtre de la Sentinelle. Photo: The Ranger Theater

Le Diamant will feature many artists from cultural diversity through the work of Théâtre de la Sentinelle and Onishka Productions, two Montreal companies.

On April 16, eight Haitian-origin artists will take the stage to read the work to the public Andromach SA A! From The Sentinel Theatre. The play is presented in French and Creole (with French subtitles), and is a re-readAndromache by Jan Racine. However, the plot was transferred into the context of the independence movements in the Caribbean in the nineteenth century.

“Marguerite: fire” is a co-production of Espace Go and Onishka. Photo: Anne-Marie Desmarais

The play will be presented by Anishinaabe writer and director Emilie Monet daisy : fire May 19-21. The play recounts the historical battle fought by the young indigenous slave Marguerite Duplessis to regain her freedom. It’s a very touching show that tells this story, but it also has a very rich artistic and scenographic dimension. Supports Vivian Paradis.

Finally, Le Diamant continues the tradition with another professional wrestling party. The North Shore Pro Wrestling (NSPWIt has been postponed to May 7 due to health measures and is already almost full.

For all other shows, tickets will be on sale starting February 24 at noon.