Drouin on the first line to start the season?

Journalist Marc-Andre Perrault wants Jonathan Drouin to start the season on the CH front line. on the podcast DosageMapper made no secret of his enthusiasm for Joe Darwin’s health.

“Let’s go! Let’s put him in line with Caufield and Suzuki! With Joe in good health, if it worked out and the guys were on the same wavelength, it wouldn’t be awkward at all.

“With Drouin in good health and in good spirits on your first line, you’re in business.”

full interview

Bored with health issues year after year, the Number 27 could shine from the Hab this season if he can avoid the infirmary.

Frustrate other veterans?

Could a potential promotion to the first line in the previous first round, third overall at Tampa Bay Lightning in 2013, frustrate some veterans?

For Marc-Andre Perrault, such a situation is inconceivable. “With all due respect to Brendan Gallagher, if he’s in your first line, you have a problem.”

“Mike Hoffman on the first line? I don’t think so. Ideally you’d find him in the top six and a few minutes in strong play, but I really don’t see him playing frontline.

Drouin will likely try to win the heart of Martin St. Louis during his final pre-season games, who has not collected a point in his first game since March 21, Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators.