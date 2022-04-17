‘Dumbledore’s Secrets’ tops the North American box office

However, “The Secrets of Dumbledore” is the worst recipe for one of the eleven movies from the universe invented by J.K. Rowling during its first weekend, Variety notes.







TheHis latest installment in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series, “Dumbledore’s Secrets,” cast a spell at the North American box office upon its theatrical release to occupy the number one spot this weekend, numbers show. Interim reports from relations specialist Exhibitor published on Sunday.

This new episode of the saga from the Harry Potter universe, which centered on the fight of Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) against the villain Gellert Grindelwald, played by Mads Mikkelsen in place of Johnny Depp, earned by these estimates $ 43 million during the first three days of its operation in United States and Canada.

“It would have been impossible for Fantastic Beasts to equal the success of Harry Potter,” David Gross, of Franchise Entertainment Research commented. Such a victory “only happens once in a lifetime”.

“Sonic 2”, which fell sharply in the second week of its operation, fell to second place with 30 million.

In this sequel to The Adventures of the Blue Hedgehog, Jim Carrey reprises his role as the evil Doctor Robotnik, who simply wants to destroy humanity, unless Sonic stops him…

“The Secret of the Lost City” is an action movie mixed with romantic comedy with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, completing the platform with 6.5 million.

“Everything Everywhere at Once” took fourth place, with six million, followed by the biopic “Father Stowe,” in which Mark Wahlberg plays a boxer-turned-priest, which marked its disappointing first weekend in shadowy theaters with 5.7 only. Million.

Here are the rest of the top ten:

6. Morbius (4.7 million)

7- “Ambulance” (4 million)

8. “Batman” (3.8 million)

9- India’s KGF2 Corporation (2.8 million)

10- “Uncharted” (1.2 million)