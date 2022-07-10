1927-2022 | Actor Roland Laroche dies

Actor, director and teacher Roland Laroche died Friday in Montreal, at the age of 94, after a long struggle with illness.

Luke Boulanger

Journalism

A man of theater and opera, he is the co-founder of the Théâtre de l’Égrégore with Françoise Baird, who in the 1960s would adapt several plays by European classical authors and also from the avant-garde.

In the early 1970s, Roland Laroche was associated with the Center for Playwrights (CEAD), then worked for TNM, Rideau Vert and Quat’Sous. He played and created many works for Quebec authors such as Jacques Langoriand (Great Departure), Robert Jurek (the hanging man). He studied acting and directing for a long time, first at the National Theater School of Canada, and then at Cégep Lionel-Groulx in Sainte-Thérèse.

As an actor, he has starred in several TV shows. to surprise box to me Beautiful stories from the countries abovethrough serials Like Virginie, with a capital A And the little home. In the cinema, we can see the actor in films like A few acres of snow (Directed by Dennis Herroux) and frog and whale (Directed by Jean-Claude Lord).

He departs to mourn his wife, Helen Stevens, the producer and organizer of cultural events, as well as several comrades from the world of theater; Including writer Michel Tremblay.