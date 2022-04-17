On this day, forty years ago, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms was enacted with the signing of the Declaration of the Constitution Act, 1982 – Twenty55

“Forty years ago today, it was Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms With the signing of the declaration Constitution Act 1982 By Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Minister’s parents Pierre Elliot Trudeau.

“The Charter protects the rights and freedoms that define us as Canadians by allowing us to express our individuality and celebrate our differences. It is built on our shared values ​​of equality, justice, and freedom, and it brings us closer together as a nation and as a people. For people around the world, it does so too. Canada Great place to raise a family.

“The spirit of the Charter must inspire us to build a more equal and just country for all. As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that there is still much work to be done to help the many Canadians overcome barriers to participation in society and the economy. By doing so, we must, among other things, confront the difficult realities of our history and take concrete measures to combat all forms of hatred and discrimination.

“This year also marks the fortiethAnd Anniversary of Article 35 of Constitution Act 1982, which recognizes and affirms the rights of indigenous peoples and treaties on First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. As we build a better future, we will continue to work with indigenous peoples to promote true reconciliation that leads to renewed relationships between state and nation, the Inuit crown, and government.

“On behalf of the government CanadaI call on all Canadians to continue to support our collective responsibility for the words enshrined in the Charter that protect our fundamental rights and freedoms, as we work to build a better future for all. – first Minister Justin Trudeau