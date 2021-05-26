Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo: 13 killed in an Australian Defense Forces attack (local administration)

Brown | Thirteen civilians were killed Tuesday night to Wednesday in an attack attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces, the Armed Forces, in the Beni region in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to what we learned from confirmed sources.

The attack took place at around 7 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT) in the village of Kisima Fototolia, 30 km from Beni town on the road leading to the Ugandan border.

“The situation in Kisima is extremely tragic. There was an incursion by the ADF around 7 pm yesterday (Tuesday).” “There have been 13 deaths in human lives,” Donate Kibuana, an administrative official in Beni province, told AFP.

There is also a disappearance of some residents. He added, “We will conduct a census to find out who is not there,” noting that the residents have begun to return shyly to this area in recent days, reassured that the state of siege announced by the government three weeks ago will be announced.

We have already collected 13 bodies. “These people were handcuffed and beheaded by the attackers,” a humanitarian source told AFP.

Among the victims, the head of the village of Kisima and his wife. “Two children, aged 4 and 2 months, were found alive next to the bodies of their parents,” Roger Massimangu, a civil society correspondent in the Rwenzori sector, told AFP.

The strategic Beni Kassindi Road that leads to the border with Uganda is littered with numerous military sites and a base for peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). This military presence does not prevent attacks.