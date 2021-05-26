Son Vladimir Guerrero still made for himself

The Toronto Blue Jays ended their six-game losing streak by beating the New York Yankees 6-2 on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Once again, it was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who made the charge. Young prodigy opened the scoring with peer racing twice in the third set. He was 16e The time a Montreal native kicked the ball out of bounds in 2021, a high point in Major League Baseball.

In the showdown that followed Guerrero Jr.’s strike , Lourdes Gurriel Jr. His teammate extended his arms to attend a singles race. Randall Greenshock did the same in the ninth game.

Randall Grechuk and Juriel Jr. scored the other two points on the Canadian League’s lone list, while Yankees’ Gleiber Torres made a mistake after a shot from Santiago Espinal.

At the hill, apprentice Stephen Matz (6-2) identified his opponents with six strokes from a safe place and allowed them to run in the 36 rounds that he played. The New York State native also had 10 hits.

Defeat landed Cory Kloper’s record (4-3). He was last in his position when Guerrero Jr extended his arms and was knocked out after the third set ended. Shortly thereafter, his team announced that the gunner was feeling pain in his right elbow. Remember that in his final start, Kloper threw a match without a point or injury.

The Jays and Yankees meet on Wednesday night for the second time in a series of three that have appeared on the Big Apple.

Phelps season is over

Before the duel against the Bronx Bombardiers, the Blue Jays announced that David Phelps’ 2021 campaign had ended.

The 30-year-old gunner was struck by a knife on Monday due to a muscle injury to his rib cage. He hasn’t played since May 5.

In 11 consecutive matches this season, Phelps maintained an average gain of 0.87 and scored 15 hits.

The player, who wore the colors of six other major baseball teams, initialed a one-year deal worth $ 1.75 million with the Toronto club in February.