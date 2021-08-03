Editorial – To win, let’s play together!

We can say qEuropean Union Those who wish to be vaccinated. And who did not bear the consequences. but cNS Logic is flawed. The Covid outbreak still has the potential to wreak havoc on society as a whole. Many people are not immune and can get sick more quickly because the delta variant spreads easily.

We would all like to get to this point where Covid will become a trivial disease that infects humans like other respiratory viruses. Perhaps this will be the case someday. But until then numbers fates intertwine, whether we like it or not. Because the epidemic affects all of society and the actions of some may own consequences for others.

“Each episode of this endless series has been an opportunity to divide between pro and opponent, in a caricature that no longer leaves room for nuance.”

How many days we salute our caregivers! againstchloroquine masksreconfiguration, vaccination…every episode of this series saNS fin A It was an opportunity to split Between pro and against, the caricature leaves no room for nuance. Each side scores points when the goal should be to cross the finish line together.

Insults explode, and disgusting fillings abound. To read social networksWe wonder if we’ve forgotten that our personality isn’t just about being for or against the vaccine. We also have family, friends, hobbies, a job…and it’s best to remember that for everyone, But heEnjoy it as before.

Stop! to me We search a lot for the culprits, we in a Forget that you have to find a fileThe solution. To achieve this, it is necessary to talk to each other and respect other people’s suffering, fears, hesitations or annoyances. In short, to play together.

