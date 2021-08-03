Canadian women crush in water polo quarter-finals

Soon the first half gave an idea of ​​the outcome of the meeting. The Americans scored an average of one goal every minute to advance 7-1.

I’m disappointed with the way we started the match. We are not even close to realizing our potential. They came out strong and took advantage of the little things. We did not. It was hard to get back into the game Shay Laroche admitted after the meeting.

The Canadians seemed helpless in the face of repeated attacks from their opponents, leaving goalkeeper Clara Volpesi to her fate. The latter made only 7 saves in the match from 23 shots.

At the other end of the pool, Ashleigh Johnson had a great game with 14 saves from 17 shots. To make matters worse, the US team changed goalkeepers before the fourth inning. Amanda Longan sent in front of Grid.

The positive is that we are back in the game. We showed character. We can play against the best This is Emma Wright.

Canada coach David Paradillo gives instructions to his players during a pause in play. Photo: Getty Images / Harry How

We had good times in the tournament, but it didn’t happen in all aspects of the game at the same time. I know we can do better in a full match Coach David Paradillo added.

US goalkeeper Ashley Johnson Photo: Getty Images / Harry How

I think our best is yet to come. We didn’t show up for the team. We are still growing. We lost that day, but we showed that we can be there with the big teams. Quote from:Joëlle Békhazi, Canadian water polo team

The Canadians finished fourth in Group A with just one win in four matches. The Americans won Group B with three wins in four games.

Canada will play a classification match on Thursday to determine its final location. The United States is trying to win a third consecutive Olympic gold.