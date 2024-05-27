School Catering – Menu for the week of 27-31 May 2024

Welcome to school catering in Roubaix, where balance and variety are the key words in every meal! With over 5,500 elementary school students eating breakfast daily, we are proud to promote healthy, educational eating.
On the menu for this week: Each meal is designed to meet the nutritional needs of children, respecting the recommendations of the National Nutrition and Health Plan. The dishes are rich in fruits, vegetables, starches, calcium and high-quality proteins, while controlling fats, sugars and salt. In addition, we regularly offer themed meals to broaden the gastronomic horizons of our young guests.
Meal reservations: Registration of children is mandatory. Booking is made in advance via the application form distributed before each school holiday period or available at local town halls. Two types of menus are offered: with or without meat, depending on everyone’s preferences. Bookings must be made no later than the Wednesday preceding the week in question.
To book and get more information about school catering, click here
Bon appetite everyone!
