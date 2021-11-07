Ekiden: 1224 lights to light the way for science

primary

Picnic, then night jogging with headlights on as a symbol to guide researchers against Huntington’s disease. Ekiden completed her beautiful mission last night.

Walking and Running: This is the always winning recipe for the many sporting events that are organized in the interest of research. A few weeks after Cadossen’s campaign against breast cancer, Ekiden returned to the streets of the medieval city yesterday, rallying for his 10th edition 168 walkers and 1,224 runners, or 204 teams of 6 intent on breathing life into researchers involved in Huntington’s disease. This neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system in particular causes serious motor and cognitive disturbances and leads to severe disability. The research was launched into a science marathon that he intends to win with the help of the Ekiden participants in full steps, as a team, over a marathon distance: 42, 195 km.

Before the team’s 7km walk and marathon started yesterday, during the warm-up period, we asked them what motivates them? Fun, solidarity and athletic ambition? Ekiden’s Lotto did not show himself stingy with words and confidence. Their common points: determination, solidarity with patients and research. Martin: “I walk because I am affected by the cause and because I know a father and son with this disease.” Genevieve: “I was absent from Cadurcienne. Walking for Ekiden is another way for me to further my search.” Marie Therese: “I’ve already raced. This time I decided to walk to change things up. I have to.”

Elizabeth: “I have already raced three times. This year, after my injury, I joined the rally in the hope that the money donated would help find a solution, which is medicine so that patients can live with dignity and without suffering.”

with friends and family

Mixed-team race participants also testify during warm-up exercises. The whole family and two friends accepted the challenge. Seb: “I run because I love sports and simply because there is a reason to defend. This is the first time I’m participating.” David: “There was a missing person on the team; he offered me, I said yes,” he replied with a general laugh. Sebastian, David, O’Reilly, Fanny and Benoit promised to meet “at an appetizer” after the race. Yes, then, it’s wiser. The end of the warm-up and confidence in the press. The difference is concentrated. Scientists rely on every participant and every step brings them one step closer to achieving victory against Huntington’s disease.

The only competitor last night for all participants.