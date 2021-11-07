Cole Coffield couldn’t help the missile issue

Laval can count on exceptional reinforcements with an AHL demotion to Montreal Canadiens’ Cole Coffield. Despite the presence of the junior striker, Crunch’s Syracuse side dominated Jean-Francois Houle’s forces 4-0.

The 20-year-old completed a trilogy with Ryan Boehling and Raphael Harvey Benard, and this unit was the most serious one from the visitors.

The American is making a second visit to the city’s north shore. He wasn’t a Rocket member for long in 2020-2021, being called up after just two games – and four points – by CH.

This time he bumped into a goalkeeper, Amir Moftkhof, who didn’t let anything go. The young Russian remained perfect, blocking 29 shots from Laval’s players, including four from Coffield. The prospect of losing the Tampa Bay Lightning continues to lose the AHL after three games.

Tristan Langan had a goal and assist in Syracuse’s win, and so did Cole Kopke. The latter scored at 8:37 in the second half, 20 seconds after the entire Quebec goal.

Daniel Walcott, of L’Île-Perrot, is the author of this success, with Charles Huddon, former Habs, as a partner. The 27-year-old winger made his former team pay his way and now has eight points in as many games as this season.

In Laval’s goal, Kayden Primo surrendered three times from 25 shots. Another former Canadian, Gabriel Dumont, completed the score in an empty net.

Rocket will play a second game in 24 hours on Sunday when they visit the Utica Comets.

