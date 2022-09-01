Election 2022: Helen Boudreaux carries her own CAQ electoral mark

Still not sure who will vote in the next election? It looks like a new female candidate is running for CAQ in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and we think she has a chance!

We’ve seen it on OnlyFans, at the truck drivers rally in Ottawa and now on election banners in Montreal. Helen Boudreau is everywhere!

Someone enjoyed, to our utmost pleasure, making a tag with a CAQ doll showing the girl from UQAM as a candidate.

The main stakeholder shared a photo of the tag on its Instagram page saying it should be put on the back for once. [par le gouvernement] It can be interesting.

For once, we agree!

It has already hired comedian Anthony Montroy as an administrative assistant.

Hopefully CAQ has a good budget for jelly bears because it can cost taxpayers dearly.

For your information, The real CAQ candidate at Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is Rebecca McCann.

