EM – Cancer: The seemingly healthy food that could ‘double’ your risk of ‘killer’ cancer

We use your registration to deliver content in the manner you have agreed to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include advertising from us and third party advertising based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. more information

There is compelling evidence that the cancer burden could be increased by the epidemic. Experts have already warned that survival rates may start to fall as the NHS works to beat backlog. The importance of diet in preventing disease cannot be overstated. A body of research suggests that dairy products can double the risk of prostate cancer when eaten in large amounts.

Medical advances are slowly paving the way for successful cancer treatment, but some types are more resistant than others.

Prostate cancer is among the five deadliest types of the disease, along with lung, breast, pancreatic, and colorectal cancer, according to the World Health Organization WebMD.

But research shows that diet-related factors are responsible for up to 80 percent of cases — and fortunately, they are subject to change.

An article published in the journal Epidemiological Reviews presented surprising results indicating that the risk of prostate cancer was doubled in men who consumed large amounts of dairy products.

Read more: Cancer: Nocturnal toilet sign warning you may have ‘aggressive’ cancer

The researchers wrote: “In these studies, high milk intake men had twice the risk of developing total prostate cancer, and four times the risk of metastatic or fatal prostate cancer compared to low consumers.

“However, several recent studies that have been able to study nutrients in greater depth suggest that calcium and possibly phosphorous may play an important role.”

Separate lines of research have previously speculated that it is the fat content of milk that influences the risk.

Alternatively, fermented dairy products can affect prostate cancer risk through their effect on the gut microbiome.

“Milk consumption may increase the proliferation of cancer cells through insulin-like growth factor, which is associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer,” researchers said in a 2019 study published in the journal Nutrients.

Prostate cancer rarely occurs in people under the age of 40, and fortunately 98% of cases are diagnosed while the disease is still manageable.

However, for people with more advanced prostate cancer, the survival rate is 30%.

Their “dangerous” nature is due to their ability to spread to other organs in the body, but the majority of prostate cancers are slow-growing and asymptomatic.

“Because these cells usually grow slowly, they do not cause symptoms or affect the health of most men.”

In fact, it often happens that patients with prostate cancer die from unrelated causes, such as a heart attack or stroke.

However, what seems very clear is that a lifestyle that focuses on healthy eating and exercise offers the best chance of avoiding disease.

Research shows that diets filled with a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans and other plant foods help reduce risk.

Take a look at today’s front and last pages, download the newspaper, order issues again, and use the Daily Express’s historical archive.