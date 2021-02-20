English mythology under the magic of Mahrez!

Manchester City takes off and heads straight to the Premier League title once again. Algerian striker Riyad Mahrez, who returned to Pep Guardiola’s model team, did not miss this opportunity to shine very well Wednesday night against Everton. Riyadh was the key element in this well-deserved success in Gaudison Park, scoring 3-1. While the two teams were struggling to choose between them, Mahrez appeared with a magic strike that expelled the situation and paved the way for his teammates to win by signing a very beautiful goal. The author of a beautiful mix with his partner, Bernardo Silva, a former Leicester City player who got rid of the marks before he emerged from a heavy lightning strike with precision that went to hit the right post of England international goalkeeper Pickford before dying at the bottom of the net. An achievement that had the effect of making the match easier for the citizens.

Morrison: “In One on One, he scored the best ever in Manchester City”

Another former English citizen club star Andy Morrison says in this case that Algerian Riyad Mahrez is the best player in Manchester City in a one-on-one confrontation, and the Algerian winger gave another moment of magic against Everton, giving his team the advantage in the second half. For former City captain Morrison, it’s a really pleasure to watch one-on-one duels with the opposing defenders. “One on One is the best player I have met in my career.” “He turns me on when he finds himself in one-on-one situations,” Morrison explained during the post-match show that was broadcast on the English club’s website.

