Epidemic threshold reached in Nouvelle-Aquitaine

The winter wave of gastroenteritis is still active in France, especially in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.

The incidence of diagnosed gastroenteritis cases increased slightly during the New Year holiday week, according to the Department of Health. The national epidemic threshold (138) has been reached in many departments, including departments of Aquitaine, placed in high activity.

At the regional level, the highest infection rates are already observed in Nouvelle-Aquitaine (139 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Brittany (161 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (157 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

In France, last week, from December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022, the incidence of acute diarrheal cases seen in general practice was estimated at 121 cases per 100,000 population. This rate is increasing compared to the previous week (standard data: 91 cases per 100,000 residents) and is at an activity level lower than that typically observed during this period, according to the Sentinels Network. The national epidemic threshold has been set at 138.

Last week, 79,617 people were consulted for this reason.