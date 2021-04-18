Eric Dohemi elected the new Leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec

The position is held by Adrien de Beaulieu, who has been heading the party since February 23, 2013.

About 12,999 members had the right to vote; 1613 mailed their ballot papers and 8570 chose to vote online instead. The rate of participation in the polls was 78.3%.

There are moments that characterize life. I have to tell you that for me, that’s a big deal tonight. Quote from:Eric Dohemy

I never dreamed, never imagined, never thought that I would one day become the leader of a political party, but today I have a deep conviction that I am the right person in the right place, in the right message, at the right time He fired the new conservative leader.

More members

From fewer than 700 members in the fall, the party now has 14,000 members.

It boasts having more members from the Avenir Quebec alliance in January 2017, the last time it wanted to publish this number. The CAQ Council, which will form the new government in October 2018, had 11,500 members at that time.

There will never be enough of us to succeed in shaking the arrogance of François Legault. Quote from:Eric Dohemy