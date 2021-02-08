Eric Goodbranson Blanche par la LNH

Ottawa defender Eric Goodbranson will not be grounded for his slap to the head of striker Jake Evans on Saturday in their 2–1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

It was the full-back himself who revealed that he had not received any calls from the player safety manager George Barros after his gesture, who was not punished by the officials either.

“I think my shot was clean,” Goodbranson said in a videoconference on Sunday. I tried to lower as far as I could, hitting him in the breastbone. I always try to do this. I always try to avoid checking when the body is in the wrong position. “

It was a big hit and I understand they are not happy. “

Not the first

Evans is the latest in a growing group of Habs players to hit the head this season. Joel Jeremiah is currently suffering from a concussion after being injured by Vancouver Canucks defender Tyler Myers. Jesperi Kotkaniemi was then struck by Dillon Dube of Calgary Flames.

Every time, players get away with it.

We don’t seem to have the same opinion often [que les décideurs de la ligue]Happy coach Claude Julian via video conference after Saturday’s win.

“You can see it’s a shoulder in Evans’ head, but I don’t know if we’ll find a reason to determine that the connection was inevitable,” he lost his nerve.