European coordinated project in Lyon

Worldwide, approximately one in two people positive for Covid has already been affected by a partial (hypo smelly) or total (loss of smell) loss of the sense of smell. Loss of smell persists in some cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the problems of anosmia.

And unlike other senses, there is currently no advanced technology capable of restoring even a partial smell.

Coordinated project in Lyon

The Rose project therefore aims to design and evaluate a miniature olfactory prosthesis in patients with smell disorders.

Coordinated by CRNL de Lyon (CNRS, Inserm, Université Claude Bernard Lyon I), it brings together the efforts of six other international partners: Politecnico di Milano (Italy), Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (Switzerland), University of Thessaloniki (Greece), and University of Dresden ( Germany), the Aryballe Company (France, Grenoble) and the Commissariat of l’Énergie Atomique et aux energies of Alternatives (CEA, France, Grenoble).