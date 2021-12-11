The case of Jonathan Bernier is worrying

Jonathan Bernier put New Jersey Devils goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier on the paralyzed list on Friday due to his return from a thigh injury.

Head coach Lindy Rove said he was “extremely concerned” about Quebec’s problems, which he said could continue to bother him in the long run.

• Read also: Alexander Ovechkin’s secret recipe

• Read also: The NHL will discuss with the Quebec government

“It’s the same problem he’s had to deal with since the beginning of the year, when he missed some training and [trois] matches. The Devils pilot explained to the media that he will meet with our doctors and medical staff in an attempt to determine the next steps.

“I am worried. We are all worried about his long-term health and where to go with her,” Raff shared.

Bernier’s last trip was difficult. On December 3, he was substituted after two stints in an 8-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, having lost six times in 32 rounds.

The Laval native has appeared in 10 games this season, scoring a 4-4-1 record, 3.06 goals against average and 0.906 blocking average. He won his first three matches of the campaign.

Jack Hughes admitted: “It’s disappointing because ‘Bernie’ is such a big piece for us, a nice addition, not just on the ice but in the locker room.” We will miss him and he has formed a very strong symbiosis with him [Mackenzie Blackwood]. So it’s not ideal to lose him.”

The club called in goalkeeper Akira Schmid from its MLS branch in Utica to assist Blackwood. The Devils were scheduled to host the Nashville Predators, led by former coach John Haynes, for the evening.