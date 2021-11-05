Ex-CEO of Air Canada invests in company under Ottawa’s magnifying glass

Former Air Canada President and CEO, currently retired Calin Rovinescu, recently became a shareholder in Switch Health of Ontario, which is currently under investigation by a language official.

Switch Health Holdings is a young Toronto company retained by the federal government in 2020 to administer COVID-19 testing for travelers arriving in the country from abroad.

English monolingual services, unreasonable wait times, misplaced checkouts… Our reports highlighted the multiple shortcomings of the services offered by this company.

Senior Adviser

However, on October 27, this same private company announced in a press release that Calin Rovinecu was added to the number of investors in Switch Health Holdings and at the same time became a senior advisor to his young team, headed by a certain Dilian Stoyanov. .

“I was deeply impressed by the vibrancy and response of Switch Health, as well as the scale of its development, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Calin Ruvenescu in a press release.

One of the most common criticisms against Switch Health relates to the apparent difficulty in serving French-language travelers at home sampling, at the end of their confinement period.

In response, dozens of complaints were submitted to the Office of the Official Languages ​​Commissioner, which subsequently opened investigations into several of the alleged violations. The results of these surveys are not yet known.

Under the Official Languages ​​Act, federal institutions are obligated to ensure that services provided by third parties on their behalf can be provided in both English and French.

