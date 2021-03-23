Ex-CEO of Air Canada moves to Brookfield Asset Management

The former president and CEO of Air Canada, who retired in February, found a job as a senior advisor to the Capital Investment Group of Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield clarified Monday that it has hired Calin Rovinescu to be able to capitalize on his expertise, especially when it comes to investing in the aviation and space sectors.

“Calin is a very accomplished leader who has shown his ability to lead major business transformations and achieve excellent financial results.” Cyrus Madon, President and CEO of Brookfield Capital Investment Group, said his connections and experience will be of great use to our team.

Mr. Rovensco retired on February 15, after spending 12 years at the helm of Canada’s largest airline. He receives a lifetime pension from Air Canada of about $ 791,000 per year.

Il a consacré les dernieres années passées en poste à tenter de mettre la main sur Air Transat, une transaction qui a cependant souffert de retards et de délais dans la foulée de la pandémie, si bien qu’elle n’a toujours pas été conclue à today.

The deadline for the acquisition of Air Transat by Air Canada, which was set on the day of Calin Rovinescu’s retirement, has also been overridden so that the two companies can now finalize their transactions, which are still under scrutiny by the authorities, in Europe in particular.