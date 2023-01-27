Explosions are heard near the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant

“Eight explosions were heard yesterday (Wednesday) at approximately 10:00 local time (9:00 CET) and windows in the facility shook, and more were heard today (Thursday),” the statement said.

The IAEA monitors, who have been at the power plant since September last year, have been reporting similar incidents at the Vienna headquarters almost daily in recent days and weeks. While some of the shots appear to be quite far away from the device, others appear to be in its immediate vicinity.

The staff is under tremendous pressure

The Russian invasion forces seized the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine last March in the early days of the invasion of Ukraine. However, Ukrainian employees are still working at the power plant, who, according to earlier statements by the Ukrainian side, are working under enormous pressure. The facility has been repeatedly the target of bombing, with the Russian and Ukrainian militaries blaming each other.

The plant was disconnected from the Ukrainian power system due to safety concerns, and all six reactors were shut down. But two of them are in limited operation and supply electricity to the power plant itself and the neighboring town of Innerhudar, the BBC’s Russian-language server wrote.