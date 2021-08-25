Famine threatens 14 million Afghans

We’ll be there for bigger financial commitments, because that’s what Canadians expect, for us to keep fighting for a better Afghanistan and continue to stay there for Afghans fleeing for a better Afghanistan. , did he say.

According to the World Food Program ( bamWorld Food Program ), Afghanistan would be threatened with a humanitarian catastrophe if the UN fails to raise US$200 million ($253 million Canadian) by September.

Without this budget, the World Food Program will start running out of food aid for Afghanistan next month.

If Justin Trudeau says he’s ready to continue providing humanitarian aid, he’s saying he wants to make sure that with the Taliban in control, We do not indirectly help them with Canadian dollars .

Effective help?

Last January, a federal assessment gave mixed assessments of the effectiveness of the nearly $1 billion development assistance Canada provided to Afghanistan in the six years since the complete withdrawal of troops, and Canadians were in the country in 2014.

The review also found that Global Affairs Canada was not adapting to the changing needs of Afghanistan, as the Taliban began to control areas between 2017 and 2020. Last November, Canada took another aid pledge worth $270 million over three years.

Then all expenditures were channeled through international organizations and were not paid directly to any Afghan government. The funds pass through an international trust fund administered by the World Bank and through direct financing of projects by Canadian NGOs, international counterparts, and other multilateral groups.

Human rights violations?

On Tuesday, the World Bank said it was suspending aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban took power while it was exploring A way to stay engaged […] Continue to support the Afghan people .

We have suspended payments [de financements] As part of our operations in Afghanistan we are closely monitoring and assessing the situation A spokesman told AFP. We are deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the country’s development prospects, especially for women. , she also added.

In Geneva, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said she had received credible information about gross human rights abuses by the Taliban, including the summary executions of Afghan civilians and demobilized Afghan security forces personnel.

Missing from next month

Regardless, if the United Nations cannot raise this new amount, the World Food Program estimates that Afghanistan will run out of food aid next month.

The people of Afghanistan need help now David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, who added that the number of people needing the program’s assistance could double if the international community turn your back for the Afghans.

An Afghan young man eats an apple in a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Kabul on February 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters/Omar Sobhi

He also said that the Taliban had given assurances to the World Food Program of continued assistance to the concerned population.

They have been cooperative so far. They allowed our independence, impartiality, and integrity , he added.

As for all the G7 leaders, they said on Tuesday that they would support the United Nations to coordinate the humanitarian aid the country needs.

With information from Reuters Canadian Press