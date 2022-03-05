Fantastic return to cinemas at Ciné-Center this September

Since the rooms reopened, it’s clear that the craze for Seventh Art hasn’t faded away on the North Shore.

Alexandre Leblanc, director of the Ciné-Center in Septe-El, notes that his cinema generated as much income during February as it did during December.

For movie theaters, December is always one of the most lucrative times of the year, he explains.

Until February 28th, we had the same sales volume in the $1000 range. People were willing to come see us and go back to the cinema. Although we were working at 50% of our capacity, the presence of customers was [palpable] says Mr. LeBlanc.

According to him, these numbers show that the seventies were eagerly waiting to be able to consume cinematic content again in large numbers in the same place.

One of the cashiers at the Ciné-Center, Amélie Commis, testifies to the enthusiasm of customers.

I’ve heard on almost every shift that people are eager to get out of their homes and do something other than just rest on the couch. the employee notes.

Unlike customers, not all suppliers were there, says the cinema director. For example, the cinema has not yet received enough containers for the sale of soft drinks and popcorn.

Of course, we are waiting for answers from the suppliers so that they can tell me that they will be able to get supplies for such and such a product, but I am still waiting for the phones maintains Mr. LeBlanc.

Elsewhere on Sabbath-el, an annual tradition will soon wake up after two years of hibernation.

From March 11 to 20, about twenty feature films will be presented during 31And the September Ellis Film Festival, Cinecept, to the delight of Sarah-Michel Terriault, event chairperson.

Last year, like many things, the September Film Festival did not take place, so I think people are very happy to meet them Mrs. Theriault divorces.

Furthermore, the Cinoche Festival will be held in Baie-Como at the same time as the September-Iles Film Festival.

With information from Lambert Jani Colombian