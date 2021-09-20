Fatal flaw affecting millions of processors, install the update quickly!

AMD has announced that the vast majority of its processors are victims of a major security vulnerability. In fact, the latter allows any hacker to steal the session password of his target, and then gain access to all his personal data. The company has already published a patch, we explain how to install it.

AMD users have a lot of bad news. after, after A bug that attacked their graphics cards a few days agoNow it’s their handlers’ turn to find themselves vulnerable. The manufacturer announced the news yesterday on its official website, and it is better not to take it lightly. In fact, the vulnerability allows the hacker to recover the passwords of his victim, as well Download full pages of personal data.

Even worse, this is good Most of the brand’s SoCs were found in the affected list. “During our tests, we were able to recover several gigabytes of physical pages” Explains Kyriakos Economou, the cybersecurity researcher behind the discovery. “These can be used to steal credentials of a user with administrative privileges and/or be used in hash-pass attacks to gain additional access within the network.” “.

AMD reveals a list of processors with security vulnerabilities

Here is the list of processors affected by the security breach revealed by AMD:

AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics – 2nd Generation

AMD Ryzen Threadripper – 2nd Generation

AMD Ryzen Threadripper – 3e génération

A-series CPU with Radeon Graphics – 6th Generation

A-series mobile processor – 6th generation

FX APU with Radeon™ R7 Graphics – 7th Generation

A- Series APUs – 7th Generation

A-series mobile processor – 7th generation

E-series mobile processor – 7th generation

A4-Series APU with Radeon Graphics

A6 APU with Radeon R5 Graphics

A8 APU with Radeon R6 graphics

A10 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics

3000 series mobile processors with Radeon graphics

Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processors Avic Radeon Graphics

Athlon Mobile processors with Radeon graphics

Athlon X4 processor

E1-Series APU with Radeon Graphics

Ryzen 1000 . series

Ryzen 2000 Desktop Series

Ryzen 2000 series for mobile

Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop

Ryzen 3000 avec Radeon Graphics mobile processor series

Ryzen 3000 series for mobile

Ryzen 4000 Series avec Radeon Graphics Desktop Processor

Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop

avec Radeon Graphics Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processor

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors Avic Radeon Graphics

Ryzen Threadripper PRO معالج

Ryzen Threadripper processor

If you have the latest generation of desktop processors, then RX 6000, you are thus immune to vulnerability. If not, then on the other hand, there’s a good chance you’d better install the latest update. and this is, Whether you are using a computer or a smartphone. AMD has already published a patch for several weeks, under the name AMD PSP driver through Windows Update (AMD PSP 5.17.0.0 Driver). We explain how to install it:

day meeting what site

Select your processor model and click Provides

Download the driver by clicking download

Unzip the file. zip and run the installer

Check the box AMD PSP Driver and click Installations

and click Once the installation is complete, Restart your computer

With the growing popularity of AMD, this type of vulnerability is likely to occur. More and more frequently. These last two loopholes are proof of that. So we advise you to take a look at the regular updates of your processor and graphics card, in order to protect yourself from any attack from any malicious person.

