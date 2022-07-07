Female graduates were more likely to get CERB

The federal government introduced CERB in 2020 to provide financial support to Canadians who have lost their income due to COVID-19.

Statistics Canada has compared the proportion of graduates from 2010 to 2018 who received a CERB based on educational, social, and demographic characteristics to all workers who received this benefit.

The study notes that this group of graduates was of particular interest, “because although they are younger and usually of less seniority, having a recent educational qualification may have helped them retain their jobs.”

In general, graduates from 2010 to 2018 were less likely to access benefits than the general working population.

Among all workers, 35.2% obtained a CERB in 2020.

New graduates were more likely to receive CERB, with a third of 2018 graduates gaining the advantage compared to a fifth of 2010 graduates.

Those with advanced post-secondary degrees were less likely to make it to CERB, with only 13.3% of 2018 graduates earning PhDs.

Among the 2018 graduates, graduates of college and university programs in visual and performing arts, as well as communication technologies, were the highest percentage of graduates with CERBs, at more than 50%.

Additionally, 2018 graduates with college or university degrees in mathematics, computer, and information sciences were the least likely to receive CERB compared to graduates from other regions.

Not only were women more likely to access benefits among 2018 graduates, they were also more likely to have access to benefits among the general working population.