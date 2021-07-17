FEQ: “Roy” is very well surrounded

Surrounded by an excellent line-up of musicians, the beautiful violin tones and majestic voice of Kim Richardson, Jonathan Roy put on a surprise show on Friday to kick off the final stage of the Quebec Summer Festival, Armory Edition.

• Read also: Tire le coyote au FEQ: High-level folk poetry

• Read also: FEQ: Something like an electric party

The former goalkeeper of Quebec Remparts shows great confidence in the boards. Her blend of rock, pop and folklore doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it does come with authenticity, confidence, honesty and passion. His songs are of high quality, they can be listened to well and we feel a lovely maturity.

Roy relied on his English repertoire with pieces from his albums Mr. Optimistic Blues And the last one Lullaby, adding some new tracks and covers for iris De Goo Goo Dolls and others breathe about me Sia.

Courtoisie, Jay Kearney

“We are so glad to be here. After a year and a half stuck at home, that’s enough,” he said, adding a wonderfully adorable coronation, after I hate that I Love You.

On stage, he was flanked by backing vocalist Kim Richardson, guitarist and keyboardist Fabian Gilbert, drummer Marky Bates, violinist Marjorie Burke and keyboardist Caulder Nash.

A strong formation he will present on three occasions. Kim Richardson’s voice is in a class of its own and the presence of the violin adds beautiful colors as it was during 21 daysAnd the irisAnd the Lost And the breathe about me.

listening quality

Hooded up on his head, in a white shirt, Jonathan Roy was quite comfortable, barefoot on his Persian rug. His famous father was present in the room.

you are ace And its reggae rhythm bring a nice touch of madness. A touch of reggae is also present Good day This suits him well. The audience takes off and moves their arms in the air. iris He also received a warm welcome from Full House, which provided him with a quality of listening.

stay in bed And the Damn it while the world burns, a short story, introduces some of the spirit elements that bring Roy musically elsewhere.

Courtoisie, Jay Kearney

“I hope to be on the Plains next year,” he said, before ending his performance with keep me alive Which totals over 4 million plays on Spotify.

Mary May

Later, in front of a diverse audience and not as young as you might think, Mary May ditched her big electric vocals to present her songs and vocals in an amplified vocal package.

Accompanied by the pianist, guitarist and percussionist, she revisits her material in a more intimate way. We lose a little energy and dynamism to gain, on the other hand, precision and nuance.

Courtoisie, Jay Kearney

“My show is a little different than what I usually do. There’s no better way than this for this intimate environment. I’ve always wanted to do this. It’s part of me. I always bring it back. I’ll show you my songs another way,” she said.

The experience is different and works as new versions ofuploadAnd the take meAnd the I take offAnd the No crying or hateAnd the to lie And the others. She beautifully decodes and modifies her voice in C’est moi. Before being, which she presented with tears, she thanked herself for continuing on her way by listening to herself, against all odds.

Courtoisie, Jay Kearney

“If I had listened to everyone who said I wouldn’t make it, I wouldn’t be right here in front of you,” she said.

Intense and authentic, Mary May, who wore tall black boots, showed during her performance that her songs work in another form. She presented a beautiful evening to her fans, who agreed to follow it hand in hand with apparent pleasure in a daring and successful adventure that suited her well.

White-B and Loud will be shown on Saturday night on the 10th day of the Quebec City Summer Festival.