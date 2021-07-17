Junior Ulysses corrects David Terroux

In its first concert in front of spectators since February 2020, Eye of the Tiger Management gave an impeccable performance on Friday evening at Center Gervais Auto.

It was good to see and hear the spectators during the fight. Although they had to wear a mask all evening while they were sitting at a social distance.

better than nothing. The health protocol established by promoter Camille Estephan strictly complies with public health standards. On the other hand, now is the time to get some flexibility in his upcoming festivities.

“It was a beautiful evening,” Camille Estephan said after the ceremony. We had 1,142 spectators. We would have liked to have more, but July is not a good month for boxing with the holidays.

“There was a great atmosphere. The boxers have appreciated their presence in the stands.”

Federal public health authorities must allow foreign boxers to come to Quebec. The quality of the display depends on it. We have nothing against local battles, but it has reached its limit.

Estephan, with the support of his attorney, Anthony Rodman, will begin negotiations in the coming days over the September 25 event. Eric Bazinian, Christian Mbele, and several others can see some of the action.

We are crossing our fingers so we can bring in American enemies. This will allow us to put together a great card.”

Ulysses without compromise

In the final, Yves Ulysse jr gave an impeccable performance as he defeated David Théroux by technical knockout in the fifth round.

Montrealer (20-2, 10 KOs) finished the job with a hard right causing Théroux to bend. On his knees, boxer Sorrell Tracy saw his trainer Remy Lesack finish the fight for his safety. good decision.

This was the second time in battle that Théroux had visited Earth. From the second round, Ulysses surprised him with a straight double.

Ulysses was never anxious during this engagement. With his speed and accuracy, he once again showed his immense talent.

“I have great respect for David who is someone I really appreciate,” said Eve Ulysses Jr. He has been my coaching partner many times in my career.

“For the rest of things, I’ll wait for an appointment and a discount. I’ll be ready.”

Other battles

In the semi-finals, Clovis Drollet (13-1, 9 K.-O.) won a duel with a local flavor. Boxer Beauport signed a win through a referee stop in the third attack against Danyk Croteau (5-4, 3 KOs).

After suffering his first defeat among the Pros, Raphaël Courchesne (9-1, 4 KOs) rebounded with a tough knockout win against Ontario Larone Whyte (6-5, 5 K.-O.).

The Silents finished the fight in the first seconds of the fifth round. After throwing a jab, Whyte sends to Dreamland with a strong left hook.

In his second professional fight, Alexandre Gaumont (2-0, 1 KO.) did not pull things off. Buckingham Pride won a first-round knockout against Albertan Olivier Chitumba (1-2, 1 KO.).

In his professional debut, Zachary Adu-Fleurent claimed a unanimous victory over Ontarian Dylan Rushton (40-36, 39-37 x 2). We must not forget Thomas Chabot’s one-sided victory over Pierre-Michel Barry.