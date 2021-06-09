Bikes ride in Quebec, but the number of cyclists is constant

On Tuesday, Vélo Québec released the results of its survey The State of Quebec’s Cycling for the year 2020. This data is collected by the organization every five years in order to learn more about bicycle use for recreation or transportation.

In 2020, data show that 4.7 million Keebaker cycles, including 1.1 million children. In 2015, 4.2 million Quebecers rode, including 1 million children. This is an increase of 0.3%.

The number of people who ride bicycles per week, from May to October, is stable at 2.7 million.

Among those age 55 and older, the rate of cyclists nearly doubled between 1995 and 2020, from 23% to 42%. Can we read the press release? However, referring to the data from the 2015 survey, we can see that the increase over the past five years was about 2% because 40% of those 55 and over said they were cycling at the time.

Vélo Québec notes an increase in the number of people using the bicycle as a means of transportation Occasionally or regularly . In 2015, the survey indicated that 1.9 million cyclists did, while 2020 data now indicates 2.1 million. In 2020, remote work has affected utility trips by bike, but to a lesser extent than other modes of transportation Adds the press release.

Good news in terms of road safety by bike. He notes that in parallel with the increase in the number of cyclists, the number of collisions between bicycles and other vehicles has decreased by 34% since 2015.

Bike Madness in 2020

According to the survey, 2020 is a big year for bike sales. Quebecers bought 950,000 bicycles (430,000 for adults and 520,000 for children), while the number of new bicycles has been steady annually at about 600,000 since the 2000s.

Vélo Québec . Estimates By adding apparel and accessories to the account, bike retailers generated $565 million in sales in 2020 .