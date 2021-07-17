Angus Reed Poll: Liberals and Conservatives Shoulder to Shoulder

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s soldiers are only two points ahead of their Conservative opponents in the latest investigation by Angus Reid as rumors of a federal election increase spread.

The Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) had 33% of voting intentions in the poll, closely followed by the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) led by leader Erin O’Toole, which had 31%.

The New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Jagmeet Singh came third with 20% of voting intentions, ahead of the Quebecwa bloc (7%) and the Canadian Green Party (3%). Six percent of voters support another party or do not know who to vote for.

Across Quebec, the legislature has 34% of voting intentions, but the Quebec bloc is behind Prime Minister Trudeau’s party with 31%. It follows the Chinese Communist Party (16%), the National Party (13%), and the Greens (3%).

Note that the Liberals dominate not only in Quebec, but also in British Columbia, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces.

In contrast, conservatives were good at number one in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Climate change, indigenous people, disability

Opinion polls indicate that climate change, indigenous issues, the size of the deficit and the economy, against the backdrop of post-pandemic recovery, are the hottest topics among voters.

The survey was conducted online July 14-16, 2021 among 1,625 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.