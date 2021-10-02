Fête de la science: Check out the program!

Live broadcast of the spirit of the magician

This year, the French National Center for Space Studies will again attend together with research organizations and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, in the “Live Sciences” program for the Soul of the Magician. Every day for 10 days, a live show hosted by Fred Courant will be streamed on YouTube from 5:30 PM.. Performances will take place every day in different places in France.

Several CNES experts will participate:

Michael Fieso (retired) He will talk to us about exploration in unknown land with the Lunar Habitat Project, The First Step Toward Mars, on broadcast 05/10.

Aurelie Mossie (on stage) And Bernard Comet (dual from MATES) He will speak on broadcast 10/6 to tell us about the mysteries of life in the universe and the asteroid Ryugu.

Credits: FDS.

Here’s the full program of the shows as well as links to access them:

Friday 10/01 – Changing Energies: Does This Connect You? – https://youtu.be/O1Xjm5l0AwE

Saturday 10/02 – Medicine in the future – https://youtu.be/bh4Y2lTVS9o

Sunday 10/3 – Natural Resources: Solutions for the Future – https://youtu.be/Bge1f6Ym8Ro

Monday 04/10 – Artificial Intelligence, Big and Digital Data: The Algorithm in the Skin – https://youtu.be/NJTqAyUOciU

Tuesday 10/5 – Excavation in unknown lands – https://youtu.be/E0db2DvKnzY

Wednesday 10/6 – Secrets of life in the universe – https://youtu.be/U82_n_9xaBg

Thursday 7/10 – Living Together: Challenges of the 21st Century – https://youtu.be/oq0T7mWw3JE

Friday 08/10 – When the environment challenges our health – https://youtu.be/NhxWOQ-ugmo

Saturday 09/10 – Explore the past and understand the present – https://youtu.be/if6d5J4mWAg

Sunday 10/10 – Anthropocene: There is a human in the era! – https://youtu.be/9CSMHZlLkjs

And the playlist that includes it all: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYMlM3ymkDJF70BWvW8zLFQTuftymJPW5

26 events across France

Meetings, film screenings, conferences, workshops, exhibitions, model presentations and many other activities are organized throughout France (and online!) with experts from the French National Center for Space Studies. Find all events organized by CNES via Interactive Map of Fête de la Science