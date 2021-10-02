Change of tack in Rouge et Or: Arnaud Desjardins will be the main midfielder against McGill

The Rouge et Or used his week off to make a major change in attack. Arnaud Desjardins is set to take on the McGill Redbirds, replacing Thomas Bolduc who will serve as the meeting’s replacement.

It must be remembered that the two axes were vying for the starting position during the training camp, and the battle was won by the axis from the eastern region.

Coach Glen Konstantin gave three specific reasons for this shift, which coincides with the beginning of the second phase of the calendar.

“Arnaud is doing great things in practice and he deserves his chance. We loved Thomas’s recent performances as well as our accompanying results, and Arnault brings a side to mobility that shouldn’t be neglected.”

According to the pilot, the trial period for a rookie player will not be limited to just one game.

“We are not used to juggling such an important position. Arnaud deserved his chance and it is important to give him a good amount of time to properly assess it.”

happy player

Arnaud Desjardins had great success with the Old Montreal Spartans during his time in college. He was voted Player of the Tour for 2019 while setting the record for most touchdown passes in a season in Division One with 33.

“I heard the news on Tuesday and was really happy. This is a great opportunity. I feel I have improved a lot over the past four weeks and I am very pleased to have the confidence of the coaches.”

Desjardins represents a different quarter from Bolduc and that’s what the young athlete believes brings him to Laval’s attack.

“I am an athletic midfielder, good arm and good decision making. I feel more in control of the attack than I did at the start of the season. I learned a lot from watching Thomas. He has a lot of leadership and I want to continue that way. I know the battle is not over between us.”

change position

The skinny midfielder ends the interview by giving a very simple solution to offensive problems near the opponent’s end zone.

“I think you have to make sure that you keep the timing to put in a good performance and just keep in mind that the ball will cross the end zone.”