Filmed Kanye West for 21 years for a Netflix documentary series Jeen-Yuhs

Netflix on Saturday revealed a preview of a documentary series about Kanye West, in which filmmakers have followed the rapper for 21 years, with his permission. The streaming giant is said to have spent nearly US$30 million (about C$38 million) to get the series titled Jane YeohsAccording to the magazine painting.

The first trailer for this three-part documentary was shown at Tudum, the premiere event on Netflix dedicated to promoting upcoming content on the platform. We could see rapper Moss Def and young Kanye West performing strong hits in New York in 2002.

Jane Yeohs Directed by filmmakers Clarence kodi Simmons and Chike Ozah, aka the duo as Coodie & Chike. The two men, who also run production company Creative Control, directed the music video for through wire, Kanye West’s first single released in 2003, as well as one of three music videos for the song. Jesus walks, a huge success for the rapper in 2004.

Although the main interested party is not creatively involved in the documentary, it has given the film makers permission to film it for over 20 years. So the documentary is full of unreleased video recordings taken during Kanye West’s rise to international fame. Jane Yeohs It will be available on Netflix during 2022.