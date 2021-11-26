First black woman to lead Montreal city council

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante proposed Thursday that Martine Moussau Moyle, a member of the Villeray County Council in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parque-Extension neighborhood, become the new mayor of the municipal council.

Council members have yet to agree to the appointment on Monday, but it will likely be a formality, as the official opposition has already indicated it will vote for it.

Martine Musau Muele is a newcomer to politics who, along with Projet Montréal, was elected on November 7, garnering nearly 69% of the vote. She would become the first black woman to hold the position of city council president.

Her lawyer, Mrs. Moyle, was notably employed as a clerk in the town of Kirkland, on the West Island, and for Amke’s lawyer, in Gaspey. She also worked for the International Committee of the Red Cross and served eight years in the Canadian Armed Forces.

« I would tell you that the troops brought me several strengths–excuse the repetition–including leadership; to know how to serve above all; [et] To understand that in the team you are not stronger than the weakest link. » – Quote from Martine Musau Muele, the new president of the municipal council

Ms. Moyle, who is also an actress in her spare time, relies on her diverse experience to get her next assignment done well.

The fact that we [puisse] For more heated discussions, depending on the topics, it doesn’t scare me , confirmed in an interview.

Keep in mind that I’m a former writer, [que] I sat in several public meetings [et que] I am a former commissioner of the Office of General Counsel. So there is sensitivity that comes with this experience and most of all an understanding of the different points of view.

Mrs. Moyle will succeed Suzy Meron, who was defeated in Tetroville County. However, the latter’s defeat is disputed by Projet Montreal. A request for a judicial recount was granted on Tuesday.

First Executive Committee of Dominique Oliver

In addition, the new Executive Committee of the City of Montreal – chaired by another black woman, Dominique Oliver – met for the first time Thursday morning. Its composition was revealed Wednesday.

Unsurprisingly, it was specifically decided to postpone the deadline by which neighborhoods must adopt the 2022 Operating Budget and Program for Capital Expenditures (PDI) from 2022 to 2031 from November 26 to December 6.

The schedule of regular meetings of the City Council and the Caucus Council until December 31, 2022, has also been revealed. The City Council will meet for the first time on Monday and Tuesday next week. It will continue to sit in the default position for the time being.

Finally, the Executive Committee passed a ruling that parking will again be free during the holidays in the Ville Mare area on weekend nights (6pm to 10pm) and on weekends, from December 3 to January 2. With Christmas approaching, the city of Montreal is hoping to relaunch shopping in its downtown area.

Bourgeois at RDP-PAT, Desbois in Outremont

As for the six judicial vote recounts obtained by Progate Montreal and Ensemble Montreal, five have been completed. So far, no transformation has been observed.

Thursday, the court confirmed the re-election of the mayor of Rivière-de-Prrie, Pointe aux Trimble (RDP-PAT), Caroline Bourgeois. The Project Montreal candidate eventually beat her opponent, Lynne Laperriere of Ensemble Montreal, but her lead of 303 votes fell to 135 after a recount of votes.

The court also ruled on Thursday electing Laurent Desbois as mayor of Outremont, who finally received 31 more votes than outgoing mayor Philip Tomlinson, not 23. Accordingly, Ensemble Montreal will lead the town council, which managed to get their hands on three of the The five seats in play.

Earlier this week, other accounts confirmed the victories of Projet Montréal’s mayoral candidates for Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (Gracia Kasoki Katahwa) as well as in Loyola (Despina Sourias) and La Pointe- aux-Prairies ( Lisa Christensen).

The only vote that will count again is that of Tétraultville. The process should usually start on Friday.

With Benoit Chapdelin