Improving financial support for seniors: “It’s not strong,” says Fernande Donaldson

Retired Fernande Donaldson is not at all satisfied with the economic update that the Legault’s government provided on Thursday.

The 84-year-old, who wrote a letter to the prime minister denouncing her precarious financial situation, believes that the new amounts announced by Quebec are simply not enough.

“It’s not strong,” she stated in an interview with TVA Nouvelles.

With Thursday’s announcement, Fernande Donaldson will receive a one-time check for $275 to counter the rising cost of living. Her annual gross amount will increase from $200 to $400. Overall, the 84-year-old will receive an additional $475 this year.

A clearly unsatisfactory amount, the retiree thought.

“This is not what we want. We want to be able to live like others. We don’t live, we exist,” Fernande Donaldson stated.

“We, it’s the money we wanted to have more each month so we could get dressed. How would you like us to spend on that?” she adds.

