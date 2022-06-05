Five Cities in Vaudreuil-Sollings Prepare for Laparoscopic Care | Fodrell Solange

The cities of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Saint-Télesphore, Les Cèdres, Saint-Zotique and Rivière-Beaudette have joined forces with three other municipalities to fund the purchase of the portable endoscopy unit for the Hôpital du Suroît.

The Suroît Hospital Foundation announced the news on its official Facebook page. The smallest operating rooms at the Hôpital du Suroît can now rely on this device which, according to the head of the operating room at the hospital centre, Luce Leboeuf, will reduce hospitalization time for patients.

” Endoscopic surgeries are on the rise, because with the help of a camera and tiny and tiny instruments, the surgeons’ interventions are minimally invasive. Patients recover faster and require fewer hospitalizations Luce Leboeuf comments.

Purchased at a cost of $82,999, this equipment will support more than 1,500 endoscopic surgeries performed annually at a regional hospital center. This device was obtained thanks to a generous financial contribution from the above municipalities, but also from the city of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield and the municipalities of Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague and Huntingdon.