NHL Playoffs: Avalanche wins third straight game in Western Final against Oilers

Saturday 4 June 2022 10:50 PM

JT Comfer scored seven minutes before the end of the third period as the Colorado Avalanche won their third straight game in the West Final against the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday.

Captain Conor MacDavid got the Oilers off to the perfect start, Hit the goal in the 38th second of play When he beat Pavel Francoz between the pads.

But quietly, the avalanche took the initiative, and this resulted in the double of Valery Neshushkin, At the end of the first period And the at the beginning of the second.

The lead lasted 2-1 until the third inning, but the Albertans saw Ryan McLeod Create a tie halfway through the last third.

however, Compher took on the task of returning the visitors Five minutes later, he beat Mike Smith with a low shot that just made its way across the podiums of the veteran Oilers goalkeeper.

Mikko Rantanen put the match out of his reach by scoring a goal in an empty cage with 35 seconds left.

“It was a competitive hockey game, I liked our shorthand,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said.

“If we look at their goals, one veered, one was blocked by a defender before it ended up on the blade of one of his players, and the last one when a player came out of the penalty area, when we just got to the post.”

“These are tough goals, you have to take,” Woodcroft admitted, adding that his club “performed tonight, even if it wasn’t the desired result.”

The first period was marked by A dangerous maneuver by Evander Kane against Nazim Qadri. Edmonton’s number 91 pushed his opponent toward the boards, while that opponent was back at him.

My destiny didn’t return for the match after that, while Kane managed to get back on the ice after serving a massive five-minute penalty.

Looking for their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2001, Colorado will have a chance to finish the job on Monday night.