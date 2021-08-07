football | The Brazilians retain their title

(Yokohama) Malcolm moved the ropes during 108NS A minute’s play Brazil won its second straight gold medal in men’s soccer with a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Therefore, the captain of Brazil, Dani Alves, 38, added an Olympic title to his long history, which now includes 43 championships. All he needs is the World Cup title, which he may be aiming for next year in Qatar.

Brazil also won the gold medal in front of their fans at the legendary Maracana stadium five years ago in Rio. Neymar scored the winning goal in the penalty shootout to break the 1-1 draw against Germany.

Photo Anne Christine Bogolat, Agence France-Presse Eternal moment in the picture

“It’s a dream come true,” said Alves, who was left out of Brazil’s squad in Rio. Regardless of your background or experience, I was in my first Olympic experience. And for the first prize, I don’t know what to say. “

This time, Brazil were leading 1-0 in the first half, but Mikel Oyarzabal tied Spain 1-1 during 61.NS A minute of play after a cross from Carlos Soler.

The Brazilians had a penalty kick in 37NS Minutes after the collision of goalkeeper Unai Simon and Matthews Cunha. Richarlison, who topped the Olympic championship with five goals, came from a penalty kick, but sent his shot over the goal.

Brazil took the lead during injury time in the first half. Dani Alves hit the ball high into the penalty area to keep the attack alive, then hit it as the goal inside the post.

Photo by Amr Abdullah Dalsh (Reuters) Malcom won in Brazil by scoring goals in extra time.

“My captain Danny is amazing. Cunha said he helps everyone. When he is there, the whole group is more confident.”

Alves was one of three players who passed the minimum age for the Brazilian national team. So most of his teammates loved him during his career at Juventus, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

“You know, the age difference is pretty big,” said Cunha, 22. I was a little kid when I saw him playing for Barcelona and the Brazilian national team. We are now teammates and we will collect the gold medal together in Brazil. “

Spain hit the crossbar twice late in the game, with hits from Oscar Gill and Brian Gill, and extra time was needed to separate the two teams.

Spain won the gold medal in 1992 in Barcelona and was also seeking its second Olympic title.

Brazil reached the final by defeating Mexico on penalties in the semi-finals. For its part, Spain beat Japan 1-0 thanks to Marco Asensio’s goal in 115NS minute.

Mexico beat Japan 3-1 in the bronze match on Friday in Saitama.