Football: There is no master between Canada and the United States

Canada scored another point in its bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup on Sunday night in Nashville. Maple Leaf tied 1-1 with the Americans at Nissan Stadium.

It was the second time in many matches that the Canadians, who also scored 1-1 against Honduras last Thursday, have drawn.

“I asked for the heart. I asked every player to bring in a level of intensity and prove that they are brothers,” said coach John Herdman, whose comments were carried by Soccer Canada. Match by game, we are more connected, we have more harmony. We show that we have a talented team and that every A player who wants to reach the FIFA World Cup. Every match is a battle.”

In today’s match, Canada saw the United States enter the scoring first. In the 55th minute, Brendan Aaronson brilliantly slipped into the penalty area to redirect a cross from one of his teammates to goalkeeper Milan Burgan.

But the representatives of Uncle Sam’s country did not take the lead for a long time. Seven minutes after Aaronson’s success, Kyle Larryn made a dead end.

The match started with a great job from Samuel Adekugbe for Alphonso Davies. He penultimated the pass and used his speed to dig deeper into his rivals’ territory. Then he spotted Bayern Munich player Laren, who was left alone around the opponent’s net. The 26-year-old only had to put the ball into an empty cage.

“We were strong tactically, we knew our game plan and I think we executed it well,” said Samuel Adekogbe. We think we could have gotten the three points tonight [dimanche] We are disappointed that we didn’t have it. We’ll take the point, but that’s not the mindset of this group. We think we had the best luck.”

Next Wednesday, Canada will attempt its first win in this final stage towards qualifying for the prestigious competition. He will receive a visit from El Salvador at BMO Field in Toronto. This will be the third match on the 14th.

The maple leaf has not been able to secure a World Cup ticket since the 1986 edition.