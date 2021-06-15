France wins in Germany to start the Euro

The only goal in this wonderful and committed match was scored by German defender Mats Hummels against his team, after a cross from Frenchman Lucas Hernandez (20th minute).

The victorious goal from the sublime foot of the outside of Paul Pogba, started in all the good shots, which Hernandez fired in the first intention from a strong position in the opponent’s area. The unfortunate Hummels, who was back in the selection after a long distance, tossed the ball into his own net.

Germany, in front of some 14,000 supporters, did everything in its power, even to the extremes imposed by regulations, to eliminate its successors in 2018.

Defender Antonio Rudiger who called his partners to Just be dirty Against the visitors, the talk was repeated over and over again, especially when he pretended to bite Pogba before the break. This gesture infuriated the Manchester United midfielder, but the verdict remained firm.

More impressively, his colleague Ruben Goossens knocked out Benjamin Pavard by returning like a bullet in the French defender Bayern in the 59th minute, commemorating Seville, 1982, and this is the World Cup semi-final that France lost after Patrick Battiston went out on a stretcher, and was violently injured. By goalkeeper Harald Schumacher.

Before kick-off, an incident could have sent football into the background. An activist from the Environmental Society Greenpeace arrived above the stadium in a small robotic glider bearing the message Oil disposal ( out of oil ) engraved on his sail, nearly crashing into the stands after hitting a cable. The activist was arrested, and a person who was surprised by the incident was evacuated.

With 11 goals now in the European Championship, Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of Michel Platini (9 goals) as the European Championship’s top scorer. Photo: Getty Images / Bernadett Szabo – Pool

Portugal’s victory, Ronaldo’s record

Portugal, the defending champion, suffered, but beat Hungary 3-0 in Budapest with two goals from star Cristiano Ronaldo and thus set the record for the number of goals scored in this competition.

CR7 He scored the second goal from a penalty kick (87th minute), two minutes after the opening goal by Rafael Guerrero (84), then the third in extra time against very attractive opponents, who were playing at home and in a stadium full of the first. Once in a year and a half due to COVID-19.

These were the Portuguese’s tenth and eleventh goals in the final stage of the European Championship. He is now ahead of Frenchman Michel Platini, who scored nine goals in five matches in the only European Championship he participated in in 1984.

On the other hand, Ronaldo played his 22nd match on Tuesday in his fifth European Championship, another record. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored 105 goals in 176 international matches.

The Portuguese striker’s main ambition in this European Championship will be to preserve the 2016 title he won in France. Only Spain achieved this performance in 2008 and 2012.

Ronaldo could then add an additional record to his impressive collection: the sixth Ballon d’Or, which he has not won since 2017, and thus equaled his great Argentine rival Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi.