Axelys combines science, society and Dada

L ‘dada agency Last November, he was given a mandate to give life, in terms of strategy and communications, to the new Quebec Valuation and Transfer Company (SVTQ) announced by the Minister of Economy and Innovation. The mandate was specifically aimed at positioning the organization, designing a strong name, and developing its visual identity, fee standards guide, and communication platform. so the name هكذا Axilis In addition to the signature “Combining science and society” was imagined by Dada in the process of joint creation with the client.

Noun Axilis It is a new term created with the word hub and lily. The hub and lily glued together allow us to say that the new company supports innovation players in Quebec. The name refers to the various axes on which it is based association It works in the same way as its Quebec roots. For English speakers, the word “catalyst” can also be invoked, signifying its power as a catalyst for innovation. The graphic platform developed also shows all the dynamism and real impact that enhancing public research can have in order to drive economic and social development for a more innovative society.

“With such an ambitious mission to maximize the economic and social reach of public search results, it was important that the organization’s brand strategy, including its name, make a strong first impression upon launch in order to inspire trust and demonstrate its ability to build the society of tomorrow. We can now say it is business We are successful and we are proud of our ability to contribute to the branding strategy of this new organization in Quebec which is fundamental to the development of our company.” Expresses Manon Joudault, President chest.















to find out more, click here.