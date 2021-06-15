MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, announced a donation of $2.74 billion

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos, announced on Tuesday a $2.74 billion donation to 286 organizations, including art and anti-racism groups.

On top of a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $60 billion, Scott, 51, has pledged to donate half of her fortune to charity, largely the economic fallout from her divorce from Mr. Bezos.

In March, she married Dan Jewett, a science teacher at Lakeside Private School in Seattle, northwestern United States.

“Dan, myself and a whole group of researchers, administrators, and consultants are trying to donate a fortune made possible by systems that need to change,” Mackenzie Scott wrote in an article posted to the platform.

“We are led by the modest conviction that it would be better if the unequal wealth were not concentrated in the hands of a few,” she continued, noting that the money could be better used by the organizations to which they allocate their gifts.

Prior to this announcement, Ms. Scott had already made public donations totaling more than $6 billion, highlighting the need to help those most affected by the economic impact of the pandemic and reduce the unequal distribution of wealth.

The list of organizations that will benefit from the most recent donation from the philanthropist includes, among others, the Apollo Theater in New York, an American Children’s Defense Fund (Children’s Defense Fund), university departments in California, in Florida, Texas and Illinois, as well as social justice groups ( Race Forward, Borealis Philanthropy).